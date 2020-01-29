2020 Black History Month Celebration

Humble, kind, patient, just a few words used to describe Daniel Island Academy teacher Mrs. Jenell Simmons. She's our Cool School Teacher of the week.

Mrs. Jenell Simmons is in her thirteenth year at Daniel Island Academy. She is the lead teacher in the Minnows classroom. Mrs. Simmons is also one of the co-leaders on the pre-school's gross motor committee. She has a Bachelor's in broadcasting, but when she started working at DIA, she fell in love with the teaching profession. She went back to school to get her Master's in early childhood education. Simmons says, "I love watching the kids grow. At this young age, I get an opportunity to teach them new things that they don't get to experience. I'm that first person that get to do that from this preschool age, so it's just something I stuck with and really love over the years."