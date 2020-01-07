2020 Lowcountry Heart Walk

The Lowcountry Heart Walk is a culmination of the year’s work for company and community teams in the area, and the day includes fun and interactive activities, a survivor area, health screenings, and CPR demonstrations. Survivors will also be honored at the MUSC Health Miracle Mile.

More than 5,000 attendees from 90+ companies are walking to end heart disease and stroke in our community. Join us this year and take your first step toward living a longer, healthier life!

Lowcountry Heart Walk happens on February 29th at Brittlebank Park in downtown Charleston.

Activities begin at 8:30 a.m., the walk starts at 9 a.m., and the event lasts until noon. Sign up by visiting LowcountrySCHeartWalk.org