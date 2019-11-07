2nd Annual LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 4k/1 mile run/walk

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your running shoes for a good cause! The Summerville Family YMCA is hosting the second annual Livestrong 4K on Saturday, November 23rd.

It happens at the Golf Club at Wescott Plantation at 4:00 p.m.

All participants receive a custom medal and t-shirt.

Proceeds benefit LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, a 12-week evidence-based physical activity program offered at no charge to cancer survivors in our community.

Registration for survivors and supporters at www.summervilleymca.org