CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 4th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence will take place this weekend.

Runners and walkers will come together to raise awareness to the fight against domestic violence.

The walk/run will begin on the Charleston side of the Ravenel Bridge and end on the Mt. Pleasant side of the bridge.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21st.

To register, please visit projectunity.org.