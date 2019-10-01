5Church to host Hospital and Hospitality Dinner in support of MUSC Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Make your reservations now! 5Church is hosting its Hospital and Hospitality Dinner on Tuesday.

Miracle patients form MUSC Children’s Hospital will come to 5Church for a special evening where they have the chance to host, cook and serve alongside our team, with all proceeds going to the Children’s Hospital.

There will also be a surprise item auctioned off during the night.

This year’s dinner also coincides with the opening of the new $400 million MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion- scheduled for this month.

The dinner gets underway Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 9:00 p.m.

5Church’s regular menu will be offered in addition to the kid-inspired dishes.