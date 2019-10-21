ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Give a coat and share the warmth! The 6th annual “Share the Warmth” coat drive takes place this Thursday.

Each year, well over 100 people attend the “Share the Warmth” Coat Drive and have donated thousands of items to organizations like East Cooper Community Outreach, the Salvation Army, the Charleston County School District, and The Navigation Center in downtown Charleston.

This year, the open invitation party will be held at the Windjammer on October 24 from 6 PM to midnight.

Anyone in the community who wants to donate is welcome to drop by and bring their donations, and Cardwell will make sure all items get delivered to those organizations for distribution.

There is no cover charge for the event.

Music this year will be provided by two of the best-loved and most popular performers in the Charleston area, Rob Corbett of Just Groove, and The Green Thieves.

Please mark your calendar for Thursday, October 24th from 6pm-midnight and plan to attend. Bring your gently used coats, blankets, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, or any other clothing items you feel would benefit our less fortunate brothers and sisters here in Lowcountry.