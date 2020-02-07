7th Annual Dream Girls Conference

Many know Laing as one of the top STEM middle schools in the country, but Laing has a long rich history that dates back to right after the Civil War. It's the first accredited school to educate freed slaves in South Carolina. Graduates of Laing continue to work to honor the history and nurture a living legacy.

Laing has a long rich history. Pearl Ascue is president of the Laing School Association and a member of Laing High School's last graduating class. She says, "Over 100 years creating the Root of the STEM. We have so many branches now from this root, the root of Laing High School. When you're talking about the history of education in South Carolina, especially here East of the Cooper here in Mount Pleasant, this story needs to be told."