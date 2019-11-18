A free family-fun Christmas Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A free Christmas festival benefitting families, single mothers and small businesses is happening this weekend in Summerville.

Wholly Neora is partnering nonprofit Faith Assembly Summerville for a free Christmas festival Sat., Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. that will be giving back to the single mother and small business community.

Proceeds will go toward the nonprofit Faith Assembly’s single mother’s program, which helps with things such as financial literacy, mental health and childcare.

The event will include plenty of family fun like a visit from Santa, Buddy the Elf, horseback riding, giveaways, raffles and entertainment. Plus, there will be a Holiday cookoff judged by the Food Network’s Kardea Brown from the hit show “Delicious Miss Brown.”