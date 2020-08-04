American Red Cross is on the hunt for volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is urgently looking for new volunteers to help with shelters and blood drives.

The Red Cross is also looking for medical professionals like registered nurses and paramedics to volunteer during the pandemic.

The American Red Cross executive director says protocols are in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in shelters.

“We will have health screenings, temperature checks, enhanced cleaning and disinfection. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our workforce, our volunteers, and our clients,” said Maria Center, Executive Director of the American Red Cross.

Volunteers concerned about COVID-19 can still help through virtual options.

The only requirement for volunteers is that you must be over the age of 18.