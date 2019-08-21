Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival kicks off Saturday!

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are a fan of seafood, you’ll love this upcoming event!

The 24th annual Blue Crab Festival kicks off Saturday, August 24th at Awendaw Park (7900 Doar Rd.)

Attendees will enjoy a variety of crabs, Cajun, garlic and steamed, as well as gator bits, sharks and other types of food.

The event features live music, jump castles, a game trailer and much more.

You can grab tickets for only $5 and children under 12 will enter for free.

The event happens this weekend from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.