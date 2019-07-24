Annual oyster roast and low country boil set for Oct. 11th

McCORMICK, S.C. – (McCormick Messenger, McCormick County Historical Commission)



It’s coming! The McCormick County Historical Commission’s annual oyster roast and low country boil is just around the corner. It has been moved this year to Friday, Oct. 11. The hot, humid weather has often been challenging in the past even though our loyal supporters have always been there. We hope this change of time will bring a little cooler weather and make everything even more enjoyable.

It is our hope that you will bring those oyster knives and dig into those delicious, juicy oysters and chow down on shrimp, sausages, potatoes and corn. There will also be slaw, baked beans and other goodies. Wayne and Cyndi and their crew are ready to make it a night to remember.

As a commission, we look forward to bringing the community together for food, fun and fellowship. The band, Carolina Drifters, will again be playing and singing. Door prizes will be drawn and raffle tickets will be available to afford you an opportunity to win a beautiful quilt.

Tickets, $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12, will go on sale at the Red Rooster on Aug. 19. Be sure to get your tickets early because no tickets are sold at the gate. Last year’s event was a sellout. The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and tables and enjoy the evening.

This annual event is the Commission’s biggest fundraiser of the year. We thank you for your support and look forward to spending the evening with you. Tell your friends and neighbors. Only 175 tickets will be sold. More information to come later.



This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.