Avondale 5K Run & Walk to celebrating 10th year

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (RELEASE) – The Avondale 5K is celebrating 10 years this October and has become one of the community’s most anticipated annual event!

Join the fun and lace up your running shoes for the 10th Annual Avondale 5K Run + Walk for Special Kids happening Saturday, October 12th. Last year’s race brought in nearly 500 participants and raised nearly $50,000 for the Charles Webb Center. With the community’s help, our 10th annual race will exceed that with a goal of $75,000!

Starting on Tall Oak Drive near Triangle Char and Bar (828 Savannah Highway), Avondale 5K runners and walkers will make their way through the lovely streets of the Avondale neighborhood and onto the new bike path in West Ashley. Strollers and dogs are welcome!

The After Race Party starts as soon as participants cross the finish line. Triangle Char and Bar is hosting the party complete with music, all-inclusive food and drinks. Awards and prizes will be given at the After Party.