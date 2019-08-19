Baby named after Count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell

An amazing full circle moment for Count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell. While at a gas station, she found out she has a beautiful baby named after her.

Octavia Rose Washington is eleven months. Octavia met Little Octavia’s grandmother Kimberley Parker when she emceed a fashion show at Pine Ridge Elderly Housing in Summerville eight years ago. Parks works there. Octavia made many visits to Pine Ridge to visit her dear friend Rebecca Crider. Mrs. Crider passed away two weeks ago. Parks says, “Her name is Octavia because your spirit is so warm and welcoming, and receiving and we named her after Octavia Mitchell.”

Both Octavia and her namesake’s birthdays are just one day apart. Octavia’s birthday is September 13th. Octavia Rose’s birthday is September 14th. Octavia says she was blown away by this surprise and beautiful honor.