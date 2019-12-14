Baker & Brewer Christmas Warm-up Block Party

Hard to believe Christmas is right around the corner if you are looking to get into the holiday spirit. Mark your calendar for next Saturday, December 21st. Baker & Brewer is hosting a Christmas Warm-up Block Party from 12 pm to 4 pm, at their location 94 Stuart Street, Charleston.

Not only will you enjoy tasty food from Baker & Brewer but Swig and Swine, Lawerence BBQ and Darling Oyster Bar will all be there as well.

Tickets for this event cost just $30 dollars, and all the money raised will go to benefit One80 place. Children under 4 years old are free and under 10 years old costs just 10 dollars. Visit them on social media for more information or visit their website https://www.bakerandbrewer.com.