Next weekend November 9th, Battleground Championship Wrestling is back in the Lowcountry. This event is happening at Frothy Bread Brewing Company, located at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. This family-friendly match is free to the public and starts at 2 pm.

This is also the last opportunity to catch the Amazing Velvet in action, he will be hanging up this belt after this event. It is going to be a good time with a lot of surprises. For more information visit them on facebook.