Beach Bash and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Next Sunday is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. You can help spread awareness and help raise funds at a beach bash on the Isle of Palms.

A 1-mile beach walk beginning and ending at the Citadel Beach Club followed by food & drinks with a full, sunset concert by the popular band The Ultimate Eagles Tribute – On the Border will take place Sunday, October 18th.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. and wraps up by 7:00 p.m.

There is a fee of $40 which includes the walk, a t-shirt, live music and food.

Award-winning actor and New York Times Best Selling Author John O’Hurley will host the event.

To purchase tickets or learn more please visit racingformbc.org.