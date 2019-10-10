Beach Bash and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Next Sunday is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. You can help spread awareness and help raise funds at a beach bash on the Isle of Palms.

A 1-mile beach walk beginning and ending at the Citadel Beach Club followed by food & drinks with a full, sunset concert by the popular band The Ultimate Eagles Tribute – On the Border will take place Sunday, October 18th.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. and wraps up by 7:00 p.m.

There is a fee of $40 which includes the walk, a t-shirt, live music and food.

Award-winning actor and New York Times Best Selling Author John O’Hurley will host the event.

To purchase tickets or learn more please visit racingformbc.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES