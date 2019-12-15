Become a volunteer for the 10th anniversary of the Charleston Marathon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Engaging Creative Minds needs your help putting on the 10th anniversary of the Charleston Marathon.

ECM is a non-profit organization based out of Charleston that focuses on art integration throughout schools in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester 2 counties. Right now, the organization is planning the Charleston Marathon which is their largest annual fundraiser.

One of the organization’s goals of the marathon is to increase community engagement to grow its programming in schools. As a part of that, Engaging Creative Minds will need help from over 500 volunteers on race weekend.

Money raised at the Charleston Marathon will directly benefit the organization’s programming while supporting grants to Lowcountry schools.

Last year, the marathon grants funded projects at seven different schools. The marathon also includes student performance groups along the racecourse.

The Charleston Marathon will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

If you’re interested in volunteering and helping out Engaging Creative Minds, visit their website here, https://www.engagingcreativeminds.org/.