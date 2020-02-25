Berkeley Elementary School to host ribbon-cutting ceremony on new playground improvements on Tuesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening on Tuesday at Berkeley Elementary School’s new and improved playground.

The money for the work came from recoveries in the Brantley Thomas case.

The District voted to use $300-thousand dollars from that case to be put toward improving long-needed special-needs accessibility at school playgrounds.

In a press release from the Berkeley County School District, the Chief Academic Officer and Executive Director of Special Services Dr. Kelly Wulf touched on how playgrounds are an extension of the learning environment.

“Everyone deserves to experience the joy of a swing or the friendships that emerge from playground partners,” Dr. Kelly Wulf said. “We appreciate that our board made the immediate decision tonight to support the needs of our children.”

An additional $100-thousand dollars will be used to help build the Miracle League Field at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex.

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening at the Berkeley Elementary School’s playground starting at 9 a.m.