CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s Finest is putting on their 4th annual Bachelors and Bowties fundraiser next month. All of the proceeds from the bachelor/date auction will directly benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

This event is happening on Friday, August 9th at The Alley. Mingle and meet the eligible bachelors beginning at 6:30 p.m. The bachelor date auction will follow at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more or to donate, visit: finest.cff.org/charlestonbrewersball/brookealexander.