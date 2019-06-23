Big Chefs Teaming Up With Little Chefs For a 5 course Dinner

Tomorrow night 5 kids between the ages of 6-12 will team up with 5 local chefs to cook a 5-course meal for you! This event is happening from 7 to 10pm at Hall Signature Event space, 5 Faber St. Charleston. Tickets are still available for $150 a person if you want to add beer/wine pairing with the meal the cost per a ticket is $240.

This events hope to not only give you an amazing meal but also to teach kids about healthy eating and how to handle themselves in a kitchen. All money raised stay within the organization. For more information head on over to the website https://www.louieskids.org/