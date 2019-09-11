Brackish now crafting women’s accessories with signature feather material

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spreading their wings: a local men’s accessory shop – known for their feather bow ties – has announced a plan to add a women’s jewelry collection to the mix.

Brackish, which prides itself on seven years of business in the men’s accessory industry, will use the brand’s signature material – feathers – in earrings and cuff bracelets.

The feathers used for the designs range from Bobwhite quail to peacock, all of which have been sustainably sourced, and all hardware is 24kt Gold Plated.

“I brought a rough prototype to Jeff one day. He saw potential in my design, and from there we passed the torch to our team of artisans here in Charleston,” said co-founder Ben Ross in a press release. “We told them the vision behind the collection and our motivation for the expansion, to which they hit the ground running and transformed my prototype into what the collection is today.”

Head designer Lorna Wang began mapping out the designs.

Her goal was to showcase the company’s core competency of artistry with feathers and apply that to jewelry designs which are distinctive and unprecedented.

“It was important to me to develop a collection that was timeless and sophisticated, one that truly highlighted our greatest talent,” said Lorna. “Ben’s initial designs are always a wellspring of inspiration, and to fully realize our dream of a women’s collection has been a highlight and honor of my career at Brackish.”

The collection was crafted to create statement pieces that communicate both a sense of place and a deeper connection to the natural world, and is available for purchase online ​September 3rd at brackishbowties.com, as well as at the Brackish studio in West Ashley.