Bring the family to the 2019 Holiday Elfstravaganza!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fun-filled magical festival will kick off the 2019 holiday season at Wonder Work’s 9th annual Holiday Elfstravaganza!

Each year Charleston’s most beloved toy store, Wonder Works, is transformed into a holiday wonderland for a day filled with free activities, holiday treats, and of course, the hottest toys of the season.

Elfstravaganza will now be located on Egypt Road, behind Pet Smart in the Belle Hall Shopping Center, with plenty of parking conveniently located at SeaCoast Church!

It happens on Saturday, November 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Admission is FREE for this fun, family event and every child gets a free toy!