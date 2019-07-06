Brunch & Dogs

Next Sunday there will be July 14th there will be a Wimbledon themed brunch to benefit Southeast corgi rescue. This event will talk place at the Wickliffe house at 178 Ashley Avenue. The event is $60, including an open bar & brunch.

Attendees are asked to wear all white, like you would for the Wimbledon. For more information visit https://southeastcorgirescue.com/ and to buy ticket https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wimbledon-brunch-benefitting-southeast-corgi-rescue-tickets-62591070577?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete