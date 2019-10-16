DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Let the countdown begin! We’re just 15 days away from Halloween, but you can put your costumes on a little early to celebrate.

Cainhoy Academy’s first annual Trunk or Treat will take place Saturday, October 19th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

There will be food, games, a silent auction, jump castle and trick-or-treating.

The cost of admission is free. All proceeds from the event will benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

The event will take place in the CCA parking lot (1005 Clements Crest Lane)