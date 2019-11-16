Camp Happy Days to host ‘Thirty Dancing’ gala on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Camp Happy Days is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Cabooty Party.

The organization is hosting ‘Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life’ gala on Friday, November 22 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event is happening at the Memminger Auditorium in downtown Charleston and will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and live and silent auctions.

Camp Happy Days’ is an organization that works to offer support and encouragement to children in the community who are diagnosed with cancer. The funds raised at the event will allow Camp Happy Days to provide resources and services, as well as cost-free year-round programs to children with cancer and their families.

General admission tickets for the Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life gala are $150 per person. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information about Camp Happy Days and the Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life gala, click here.