Camp Happy Days to raise awareness about pediatric cancer with local event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day is coming up on September 22nd, and Camp Happy Days is hosting a fun-filled event to help raise awareness to those affected by the disease.

The event, which takes place from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, will feature a bounce house, giant slip-n-slide, arts and crafts, cupcakes, games and more.

Organizers say the event is a great way to learn about Camp Happy Days.

It’s free and open to the public, so everyone is welcome to attend and have a great time.