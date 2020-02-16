Captain’s Comic Expo Next Weekend

Next weekend, Captain’s Comics is hosting an expo with everything from comic to toy vendors. This event will take place on February 22-23 at 175 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasent. Saturday’s hours will be 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday’s hours also start at 10 am but end at 4 pm, you can get a pass for both days for just 20 dollars.

This is the largest comic book convention in the Charleston area, be ready for over 100 tables full of vendors from all across the southeast. Sunday will be an exciting cosplay contest, everyone can take part and dress up! All money raised is to benefit Lowcountry orphan relief.

For more information visit their website, https://captainscomicexpo.com/