Carolina Children’s Charity

Marrington Elementary Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Renee Moeller encourages students and reminds them of their abilities and talents. We're in Goose Creek for our Cool School teacher of the week.

Mrs. Renee Moeller has taught kindergarten at Marrington for thirteen years. She was born into a family of educators, but she worked in the nine to five work force for years, then decided to go back to school to get a teaching degree. Her answer to why is simple, Mrs. Moeller says she cannot think of another profession that would allow her to have a greater impact on future generations. She says teaching is by far her most rewarding career. "I just love to be with the children. I love teaching them. I love seeing how they learn, seeing how they grow, how they mature, just the light that goes on in their head when they are able to do something. It's really exciting to see. Definitely my calling, I would not want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be, this is where I feel the calling, feel the need to be," says Moeller. Kindergarten student Tucker Chapman says, "She's nice. She does fun stuff. Student Hailey Tetzlaff says, "She's a good teacher. We get smarter and smarter and smarter."