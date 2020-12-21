CCPL to host series of virtual events for kids ahead of holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting a series of virtual events this week to celebrate the holidays.

Starting Wednesday, December 23rd, tune in for a Porkchop Holiday Production of ‘Holly the Elf.’ This fast-paced performance puts Holly, and her imagination, to the test as she races against the clock to come up with a gift for the man who gives so much to so many. This original tale features a cast of zany characters, loads of laughs, and teaches the important lesson that the best gifts are the ones that come from the heart. This virtual event is set to being at 3 p.m.

Thursday, December 24th at 1 p.m. the Library will feature’ Little Dickens Carolers’ which will feature classic Christmas carols and holiday songs performed by a local children’s ensemble.

Later that night, Santa Claus himself will join the Charleston County Public Librarians Miss Devon and Miss Jackie to read some of their favorite holiday books and songs right before the big man heads out to deliver gifts to children.

Finally, the Library will hold a ‘Winter Storytime Marathon’ on Christmas day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. that will have different librarians share their favorite stories, songs, and crafts all focused around wintertime. This virtual event is a secular storytime without holiday-themed books, great for children of all religious backgrounds to enjoy.

While the Charleston County Public Library continues to adhere to CDC guidelines, the virtual events will continue. To learn more about upcoming events, click here.