Celebrate the holiday season throughout the month of December with Charleston County Parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s the holiday season and the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission is making sure you enjoy every last minute of it.

The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park is open every night through December 31st. That includes both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the park will close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bring the family to experience a three-mile drive through over 750 light displays and an estimated 2-million lights throughout the park!

Then, park the car to explore more light displays you can only see on foot. There are also gift shops to wander through, marshmallow roasting, food and hot chocolate, train and carousel rides, special entertainment on select nights and more.

Bring a can Monday through Thursday and save $5 on your admission fee.

Other events at your Charleston County Parks this month include a Holiday Hoedown. This is happening Thursday, December 5th at Wannamaker County Park. It’s an all-inclusive event that will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You’re encouraged to wear your best western gear to welcome in the holiday season… Country style. There will also be light refreshments with Mrs. Claus and the Holiday Festival of Lights mascot, Wattson.

Last but not least, head out to the Holiday Cheers on the Pier event at the Mount Pleasant Pier on December 14th. This is a free way to enjoy the Holiday Parade of Boats in the Charleston Harbor while you dance to live music. Beer, wine, soda, and water will be available for purchase inside the event. Food, snacks, and beverages are available for purchase in the gift shop.