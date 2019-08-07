Celebrating National Night Out across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- What’s the best way to build a safer community? Could it be dunking a police officer in a dunk tank?

Each year on the first Tuesday of August, 82 cities in South Carolina gather to celebrate “National Night Out.”

It’s a way to strengthen community and law enforcement relationships while building safer neighborhoods. However, each city has different ways to make it fun.

I was able to travel to a few of the celebrations in the Charleston area and see what they had to offer. I was not disappointed.







Lieutenant Murray from the Charleston City Police Department showed me her favorite part of their celebration…the helicopter.

“It’s the coolest thing ever,” Murray claims. Residents could take pictures, meet the pilot of the helicopter and even get inside.

While there are a lot of fun activities, the goal of National Night Out truly is to increase awareness and trust towards law enforcement. That’s why they also hold safety demonstrations like their simulation of how to escape a burning building.

Each celebration was different, but there was an undeniable sense of community no matter where I visited.