Charleston Country Parks Has A Busy July Ahead

July is right around the corner and lots happen with Charleston Country Parks! First July 19th, Reggae Night summer concert series continues. Grab your chair or blanket and come join the fun at James Island Country Park. Cost for this event is $10.

Moonlight Mixer out on the Folly Beach Fishing Pier will happen July 26th. This event is $10 but fills up fast so make sure you get your tickets early.

Youth triathlon will happen at James Island Country park on July 27th. It is a Youth version of the Sprint Triathlon that happens also at the park. Open to children from ages 7-15 years. All children will receive free Chick-fil-a breakfast after completing the race.

For more information visit their website https://www.ccprc.com/