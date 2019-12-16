Charleston County school board to make final vote on Monday on recommended changes for several schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Changes are on the way for the next school year in Charleston County.

The recommendations brought forward by the board are a result of a year’s work of analysis, planning, and feedback. The school board will make a final vote on those recommendations on Monday.

According to the Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees agenda, some of the recommendations that will be considered at Monday’s meeting include:

Removing partial magnet status at James B. Edwards Elementary, Jerry Zucker Middle, and Julian Mitchell Elementary. Each school would then become a special program neighborhood school that would accept additional students through the transfer process.

The board is looking at plans to make Haut Gap Middle an advanced studies constituent magnet for District 9 and eligible District 3 students. Preference will be given to D9 students.

There’s a decision to continue Laing Middle as a constituent magnet for Districts 1 and 2 with an attendance zone.

The board will vote whether or not to permit all students currently attending partial magnets to remain until they complete the grade structure and study the cost of providing transportation to these students.

Another recommendation being considered includes creating a K-2 Advanced Academic magnet at Memminger Elementary with priority to D20 students (starting with kindergarten in 2020-21).

One recommendation would work with the District 10 Constituent Board to create an attendance zone for Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary and continue the school as a constituent magnet.

There’s a plan to continue North Charleston’s Creative Arts Elementary and Jennie Moore Elementary as creative arts constituent magnets with attendance zones in District 4 and District 2, respectively.

The board plans to discuss continuing the Advanced Academic constituent magnet at E.B. Ellington Elementary.

And lastly, they’ll address changes to the Buist Academy grade structure and application process: Phase-out grades K-2 by the 2023-24 school year; o Expand grades 3-6 by one class per grade beginning next year

Some parents argue these changes are happening all too quickly.

Charleston County School Board Chair Reverend Doctor Eric Mack said these recommendations have been in the works for a while now.

“We’ll do a check-off list just to make sure that we’ve covered everything and if we have, then the board will cast a vote,” Dr. Mack said. “The vote may pass and it may not, so as we begin to take a deeper dive into it, we’ll know on Monday where we stand.”

Monday’s vote comes just days after the board met with lawmakers during a special meeting on Friday. Senator Sandy Senn said that’s because parents are calling on legislators for help.

State Senator Marlon Kimpson believes the school district should put these issues on hold. He also argues there’s a need for diversity amongst magnet schools.

If approved, racial equity institute training would be provided for staff, students, and parents.

“We recognize, many of us, that we need to increase diversity,” State Senator Marlon Kimpson said. “You’re doing your child a disservice if you don’t prepare your child for a global marketplace.”

Monday’s final vote will happen at 1 p.m. at CCSD headquarters located at 75 Calhoun Street.

There will be an opportunity for parents to weigh in before the final vote.