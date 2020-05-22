Charleston County School of the Arts celebrates seniors with a ‘drive-thru party’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tonight, seniors at the Charleston County School of the Arts were invited to a unique celebration. The school decided to make a party out of picking up their caps and gowns.

“They’re creative and they’re expressive and they’ve worked so hard,” says Principal Shannon Cook. “This was part of our ‘we just appreciate how much you’ve done and accomplished while you’ve been at SOA.'”

COVID-19 caused a number of hiccups for this year’s senior class. This was a way to show seniors, loud and clear, how much they are loved.

“They’ve been deprived of a lot of excitement, and a lot of unique opportunities that normally come with being a senior. So we decided, what better way to do it than throw a drive-thru party?,” says Leah King, the driving force behind the event.

A DJ played music as the cars drove through the line; announcing every student’s name. Many students decorated their cars and brought posters to commemorate the night.

Many of the teachers haven’t seen their students face-to-face in months. David Southwick, a teacher at SOA, says that this experience warmed his heart.

“I mean, you get to see the little pictures of their avatar on their online accounts but it’s definitely not the same. They’re a special bunch, it’s really good to see them drive through here,” says Southwick.

SOA students typically perform at graduation. However, this year graduation will be held virtually. Cook says that there is a silver lining to the ceremony being recorded.

“Our students have been working on videos and pieces to submit so we can have them included in CCSD’s virtual recorded graduation ceremony. So, we’re still thankful for that piece because that we’ll get to hold forever with them,” she says.

While this experience occurred during unprecedented times, it will definitely be one that the students will never forget. For more information on CCSD graduation ceremonies, click here.