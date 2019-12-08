Charleston Library will Host A New York Times Bestselling Author

Charleston County Library is hosting a New York Times bestselling author Marie Bostwick on December 12 at three library branches. Bostwick is best known for her “Cobble Court” series. Have you seen the Hallmark Christmas movie “Christmas Everlasting”? The movie was based on her novel “The Second Sister”.

Bostwick will be reading some from her book, signing books and will answer questions. This event is taking place on December 12th, first at 10 am at the Baxter-Partick James Island Library. At 2 pm Bostwick will move to the Wando Mount Pleasant Library and then the Main Library at 6 pm.

For more information visit the Charleston County Public Library’s website https://www.ccpl.org