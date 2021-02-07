Charleston officials cracking down on city ordinance for The Big Game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Law Enforcement says they are warning people who are meeting in social settings to make sure they are doing it safely.

“While traveling and patrolling around, if we see anyone that is out on the sidewalk or out on the street without a mask we will be approaching them,” Lee Burbage, Tourism Commission Manager for the City of Charleston says.

Even with the city’s ordinance in place, Burbage says not everyone is compliant with the ordinance, especially while people are in bars and restaurants.

“The difficulty with enforcing the ordinance while people are in bars and restaurants are that you are allowed to remove your masks while eating and drinking.”

With heavy foot traffic from the big game, he says King Street is one of the busiest places they write citations..

“That is one of the heaviest foot traffic areas, so we have been patrolling King Street a lot,” he says.

He says they have been focusing not only during the night but the day as well. Not just on the peninsula, but focusing everywhere in the city where people are gathering.

“We also have been doing the market, West Ashley and all around. Wherever people tend to gather out on the sidewalks is where we have been trying to focus,” Burbage says.

Law enforcement says over the course of the weekend, they ticketed over 50 people.