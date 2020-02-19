Charleston Police Department to have a conversation with District 3 about crime and safety on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crime and safety are the focus of a conversation on Wednesday with the Charleston Police Department.

Hosted by Charleston City Councilmember Jason Sakran, people living in District 3 will have the opportunity to talk directly with police officers about the concerns they face in their neighborhood. While the statistics being presented Wednesday night are aimed at District 3, all members of the community are invited to join.

Councilmember Sakran said he campaigned on responding to his constituents. He said since being elected, he’s has had numerous people come to him wanting to address some of their issues.

When speaking with Sakran, he addressed the recent viral video that showed a crossing guard nearly getting hit with a car out front of a Charleston County school. He also talked about the vandalism at the Islamic Center of Charleston. Sakran said he wanted to create this ‘conversation’ styled event because people want to know what’s going on in their backyard.

But he also wants to give police the opportunity to share their side of what they’re doing to combat the issues.

“Likely you will be involved in some sort of incident in your life, so it’s always nice to be ahead of the curb and understand what you can do to prevent it,” Councilmember Sakran said.

During Wednesday night’s conversation, attendees can expect to hear the facts from the police. They’ll be talking about crime data and statistics, all while sharing tips on how to keep homes and neighborhoods safe.

“I think a lot of things are shared which sometimes gives the impression that there is an uptick…” Sakran said. “I wanted to give the police department the opportunity to really share the data with us over the past couple of years on whether there’s an uptick or not.”

Wednesday night’s conversation will start at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Charter for Math and Science in the auditorium.