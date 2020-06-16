Charleston Riverdogs summer baseball camp begins on Tuesday; several restrictions in place to keep campers healthy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Riverdogs Youth Summer Camp sessions begin on Tuesday. The sessions are extended this year as the Riverdogs’ season is on hold due to the pandemic.

Several new restrictions and protocols are in place to make sure that campers can remain safe and healthy while learning about several different baseball skills.

According to a press release from the organization, ‘the baseball camps will be limited to just 40 campers, which will be split into four groups of 10, which will each remain separate from the others.’ This is a significant difference in volume as every other year typically has anywhere upwards of 100 campers.

Other changes include new drop off procedures, temperature checks for both staff and campers, and hand sanitizer that will be set up at each station.

“And we’re not sharing any water bottles or anything of that sort,” Director of Community Outreach for the Charleston Riverdogs, Chris Singleton said. “As well as all snacks that are given out will be pre-packaged. So we’re making sure the kids aren’t sharing anything, and keep their germs to themselves.”

The press release goes on to say, ‘The RiverDogs’ policies have been adapted from the City of Charleston Recreation Department’s guidelines for its own summer camps.’

Singleton said this year’s camp will feature several local college and high school players. He said while it’s going to be a bit different, it’s still a great opportunity for kids to learn more about the sport.

“We’re going to be base running. We’re going to be fielding, both in-field, and out-field,” Singleton said. “Going through some different drills I learned while I was playing in the minor leagues. Doing some hitting drills as well.”

He shared there might also be a special guest appearance from another professional athlete but said he did not want to give away any hints.

The baseball camp runs from Tuesday to Friday, beginning at 8:30 in the morning through 12:30 in the afternoon. It’s open to campers ages 6 to 13.

Weekly registration costs $250 dollars per camper. Individual day sessions can also be purchased for $70 dollars each.

Another additive to this year includes a one-week, limited-time culinary camp in July with Chef and VP of food and beverage, Josh Shea. This extra week of fun will teach kids the Riverdogs’ culinary cuisine and the history behind it. The one-week camp will run from 8:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon each day from Monday, July 13th through Friday, July 17th.

Each day will start with a proper station set-up, will include basic cooking skills, and conclude with a new lunch dish, which the campers will get to eat. Culinary camp costs $300 dollars per camper for the week.

The summer camp season will proceed as such:

Baseball Camp – Week 1 (June 16-19)

Baseball Camp – Week 2 (June 23-26)

Baseball Camp – Week 3 (July 7-10)

Culinary Camp – Week 1 (July 13-17)

Baseball Camp – Week 4 (July 21-24)

Baseball Camp – Week 5 (July 28-31)

Tuesday’s registration for the baseball camp is completely closed however there is plenty of open availability for future sessions. To register your child, click here.

For a direct link to information about all RiverDogs camps, click here.