NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks invites members of the community to a Holiday Hoedown at Wannamaker County Park.

The inclusive event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m. in Cypress Hall.

Guests will enjoy Mr. and Mrs. Claus, light refreshments and a DJ.

People of all abilities are invited the attend the party.

The event is hoedown-themed and western gear is encouraged!

Admission is $5 at the door.