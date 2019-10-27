Come out and join the LOVELO bike ride to support cancer research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people will head out to Riverfront Park on Saturday to participate in LOVELO— an outdoor bikeride benefiting cancer research.

Opening ceremonies for the ride will be held on Friday, November 1st at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Tickets to this event cost $40-dollars.

Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. The Bluedogs perform their first set at 5:30 p.m. right before the opening ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. Your ticket includes the opening ceremony, entertainment by the Blue Dogs, and food and beverages.

Riders and volunteers come for free. Volunteers are needed.

On Saturday, November 2nd, all riders leave Riverfront Park at 7:30 a.m. to do one of three routes. The 25-mile route ends at Riverfront Park and the 50-100 mile routes end at Shipyard Park in Mount Pleasant. The public is welcome to join for either of the two finales and if they want food/beverages, they can purchase tickets for $20-dollars.

100% of every rider-raised dollar benefits cancer research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, the state’s only NCI Designated Cancer Center

