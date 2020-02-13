Come take the plunge: Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you ready to take the plunge?

The 2020 Isle of Palms Polar Plunge, benefitting the Special Olympics of South Carolina, happens this Saturday at the Windjammer on the Isle of Palms.

All funds raised from the Polar Plunge goes directly to benefit sports training and competition opportunities for Special Olympics in South Carolina.

While the plunge is free, participants are encouraged to raise at least $50 which will get you a t-shirt, food/beverage and chance at door prizes.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the actual plunge happens at noon.

A plunge party with a band, awards and other activities take place before the plunge and immediately following.

More info can be found at polarplungesc.com.