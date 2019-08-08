Community Back to School Bash happening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a way to welcome in the new school year? You can head to North Charleston on Saturday for a community back to school bash.

1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies and other items will be given away at the 2nd annual Community Back 2 School Bash on Saturday, August 10th.

Those attending can enjoy game trucks, jump castles, face painting and pony rides along with entertainment from a number of local artists and viral kid sensation The Girl Lay Lay.

The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and runs through 4:00 p.m. at 4800 Park Circle.