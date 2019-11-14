Cops on the Coop: Officers flock to Chick-fil-A to support Special Olympics

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police across the Lowcountry are climbing restaurant rooftops to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics South Carolina on Friday, November 15th.
Officers will be collecting donations at nine Chick-fil-A locations for their Cops on the Coop fundraiser.
The even runs from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
All donations benefit more than 29,000 Special Olympic athletes in South Carolina.
Anyone who donates $20 will get a free law enforcement torch run t-shirt and a coupon to use at Chick-fil-A.
You can attend any of these Chick-fil-A locations:
- 1312 N Main Street, Summerville
- 516 Saint James Avenue, Goose Creek
- 8455 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
- 4926 Centre Point Drive (Tanger Outlet), North Charleston
- 849 Folly Road, James Island
- 3102 Ironclad Alley, North Mount Pleasant
- 653 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
- 1656 Savannah Highway, West Ashley
- 601 N US 52, Moncks Corner