Cops on the Coop: Officers flock to Chick-fil-A to support Special Olympics

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police across the Lowcountry are climbing restaurant rooftops to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics South Carolina on Friday, November 15th.

Officers will be collecting donations at nine Chick-fil-A locations for their Cops on the Coop fundraiser.

The even runs from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

All donations benefit more than 29,000 Special Olympic athletes in South Carolina.

Anyone who donates $20 will get a free law enforcement torch run t-shirt and a coupon to use at Chick-fil-A.

You can attend any of these Chick-fil-A locations: