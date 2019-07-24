CSX is taking responsibility or deadly Amtrack crash

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – CSX agrees with federal investigators that it’s responsible for a deadly Amtrack crash here in South Carolina.

The 2018 crash in Cayce killed two and injured nearly 100 others.

Federal safety officials said the implementation of a train safety system was delayed seven times in ten years. They said that is what contributed to the wreck here in South Carolina.

A spokeswoman for CSX said the CSX crew parked the train on a side track near Columbia. They failed to flip the switch to move the tracks back to the mainline. This caused an Amtrack train to come down the side track and hit the parked train head-on at full speed.

The spokeswoman said since the crash, CSX changed some of its safety procedures.

She also said CSX recorded the fewest train accidents over a six-month period in its history for the first half of 2019.