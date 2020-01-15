Dorchester District 2 to discuss overcrowding proposals for DuBose Middle School

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 says some schools are over-crowded and now district officials want to speak with the community about possible solutions.

On Wednesday, parents and guardians are invited to attend a public meeting to learn more about some of the proposed changes.

Some of the ideas up for discussion include adjusting attendance lines for Dubose Middle School. This would be done by re-assigning neighborhoods that are closer to Alston Middle School, which currently has fewer students and more available classroom space. This change could potentially affect nearly 180 students.

According to a press release from the district, some of the neighborhoods that could be impacted by the reassignment include Azalea Estates, Clemson Terrace, Scotts Mill, Drakesborough, Alpha Circle, Brewer Road, Dantzler Lane, Dawson Branch Road, Gallashaw Road, Hudson Place, Jedburg Road, Mossy Road, and Victory Lane.

The release goes on to say the proposed changes would lessen the overcrowded conditions in areas of the school district that are continuing to grow. These adjustments at DuBose Middle School would result in the following:

Create a more direct feeder school system for these areas from elementary to middle with students attending schools on a shared campus from kindergarten through 8th grade

Provide a more direct travel route for students to and from school with less time spent on buses

Place students in less crowded schools helping to ensure a safer and quality learning environment for all students

Wednesday’s public meeting will happen at 6 p.m. at Alston Middle School

Proposed changes to attendance area assignments will be presented to the Board of Trustees for consideration at the January 27, 2020 board meeting.