Dorchester Paws: Katrina

Dorchester Paws is looking for your help! The shelter is full of adoptable pets looking for their forever homes, mostly cats. If you are interested in helping out but aren’t ready to commit to adoption, consider fostering a pet. Dorchester Paws will give you everything you need to take home a foster pet today!

The shelter is hosting events this weekend across the Lowcountry to find out where or for more information on becoming a foster visit them at https://dorchesterpaws.org/ or at 136 4 Paws Lane in Summerville.