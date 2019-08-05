Dorchester School District 4 to host Back to School Bash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – In two weeks, students and teacher will head back to the classroom for the new school year.

A back to school bash will take place this Saturday for Dorchester County District 4 students and parents who are in need when it comes to purchasing school supplies.

The event will feature a pop-up clothes closet for clothing needs for students and parents along with backpacks and school supplies.

Each school in the district will be in attendance to hand out current year information to parents.

Community resource vendors like DHEC, MUSC Youth Collaborative, Youth Empowerment Services and STEMs groups will also be on site.

It happens Saturday, August 10th from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Woodland High School.