CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Frothy Beard is hosting a ‘Pint Night’ on Saturday in support of local dolphins and the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network.

‘Pint Night’ will feature merchandise, dolphin adoptions, raffles and giveaways.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the organization’s summer camp education program with Camp Sewee. For ever beer purchased, Frothy Beard Brewing Company will donate $1 to the cause.

This is happening at the Frothy Beard Brewing Company from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.