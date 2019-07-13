Drink beer, save the turtles

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Turtle Survival Alliance is partnering up the South Carolina Aquarium to host a Summer Turtle Social on Thursday. July 18th.

This is happening at Saltwater Cowboys located on Shem Creek. Guests will get the chance to meet the turtles from the survival center and purchase merchandise.

The event will feature live music, 50/50 raffles, and discounts on select beverages. Donations will benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance and the South Carolina Aquarium.

There is no admission fee for this event and it is kid friendly.

To learn more or to donate, visit: www.turtlesurvival.org .