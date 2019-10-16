LIVE NOW /
Drink pink this October to support Breast Cancer Awareness

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this year the American Cancer Society is running the Pinktober Breweries Campaign for breast cancer support services.

20 local breweries are donating throughout October to the American Cancer Society by creating a signature pink beer, donating $1 per pint and hosting Drink Pink evenings.

For a full list of Breweries participating and their Drink Pink nights please visit our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/MakingStridesCHS

